Using CDI/Weld to Inject JPA/Hibernate Entity Managers
Java
By Alejandro Gervasio,
A tutorial on how to use Contexts and Dependency Injection (CDI) / Weld and Hibernate in the development of a full-blown JPA application.
By Alejandro Gervasio,
A tutorial on how to use Contexts and Dependency Injection (CDI) / Weld and Hibernate in the development of a full-blown JPA application.
By Alejandro Gervasio,
A tutorial on how to use Contexts and Dependency Injection (CDI) and Weld in Java SE, covering core features like annotations, qualifiers, and producers.