Start New Projects Faster: 10 Scaffolding Web Dev Tools
By Beardscript,
Start new projects faster with the right scaffolding. These ten libraries and frameworks excel at helping you bootstrap your next web project in no time.
By Beardscript,
By Praveen Kumar,
Praveen Kumar walks through how to build a full-stack, real-time Harry Potter house voting web application using Pusher and WebSockets.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown looks at persistent connections between client/server via WebSockets & server-sent events. He also examines re-connection & state reconciliation.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris introduces Socketize, a "sockets-as-a-service" layer that helps you implement websockets into apps with zero overhead, then adds them to a PHP script!
By Kyle Szives,
By Igor Ribeiro Lima,
Igor Lima introduces a built-in feature of Backbone.js called Events and Socket.IO to implement an asynchronous messaging paradigm to avoid coupling.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how easy it is to build a JavaScript + PHP chat app with Ratchet and some JS libraries. Just two files of PHP! Start messaging now!
By Sandeep Panda,
This article introduces the HTML5 WebSockets API. The readers are provided with an introductory client page and server.
By Craig Buckler,