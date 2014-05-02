website backup

Watch: Backup Your WordPress Sites Manually and Easily
WordPress
By Charles Costa,
There are plenty of plugins to backup your WordPress site, yet the best way to ensure your backup works is... to do it manually! I'll show you how in 5mins.
By Charles Costa,
There are plenty of plugins to backup your WordPress site, yet the best way to ensure your backup works is... to do it manually! I'll show you how in 5mins.
By Collins Agbonghama,
Mover.io is an online service that allows you to do easy website file and database backups to multiple cloud services.