How to Manage an Outage with VictorOps
Programming
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko explains how VictorOps' tools — like its Transmogrifier and timeline views — can help a devops team before, during and after any incident.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko takes a look at a new tool in the VictorOps arsenal, the almighty Transmogrifier, aimed at simplifying workflows and cutting down on alert fatigue
By Tim Evko,
VictorOps surveyed 500 people working in devops to see how they handled being on-call. Tim Evko has the results, which show it's a tough ask for many.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari takes a look at the emerging trend of ChatOps, and looks at how VictorOps can take your chat app's development powers even further.