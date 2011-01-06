3 Common UX Gaffes and Ways Around Them
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this post, Bruno looks at three UX issues that come up frequently in even established companies and services, and details the easy ways around them.
In this post, Bruno looks at three UX issues that come up frequently in even established companies and services, and details the easy ways around them.
By Byron Houwens,
In a perfect world we'd never need them, but creating a thoughtful error message UX is one of the best ways to help our users. Byron explains.
By Chris Brown,
Integrating a social media stream with your website can bring valuable traffic. Chris Brown explains how to achieve this integration without destroying UX.
By Annarita Tranfici,
Einstein described insanity as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Arguably bad UX patterns are a type of insanity.
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins takes a look at the best links of the week, sharing articles about styleguides, UI, and intuitive animations.
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita Tranfici shows us 5 mobile design patterns to make the UX in our apps truly successful.
By Annarita Tranfici,
There are so many other places your users could be instead of using your app, so why do we insist on annoying them so much?
By Annarita Tranfici,
Why did the 'Hamburger' become the common design pattern for mobile menus? We discuss why sometimes just because everyone is doing it doesn't make it right.
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins is back with the best links of the week from the world of web design.
By Elio Qoshi,
Firefox OS 2.0 is set to introduce many new features, UI and design changes to the burgeoning OS, we take a tour through them.
By Jessica Enders,
Is your login friendly doorman or cranky guard? Jessica Enders shows you how to get your users logged in fast by getting your login screens out of the way.
By Dror Weiss,
The biggest pitfall many developers fall into is designing for iOS and porting their apps. Read our four UX tips on how to design properly for Android.
By Dmitri Lau,
Ten Ways to Make Your Website More Mobile Friendly that are simple and can be accomplished today.
By Justyn Hornor,
This article is about tips and features of Reading Mode in WordPress.
By James George,
Create your own professional favicon in minutes using the techniques discussed within this article. Your favicon can be clean, crisp and beautiful easily.
