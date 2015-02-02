How to Design Highly Memorable Experiences, and Why
By Vincent Feeney,
Vincent Feeney examines elements of human psychology and how they can inform the way we design user experiences.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David talk with Luke Hay, a user experience professional and author.
By Dan Goodwin,
What’s changed is that we’re aiming to use prototyping to explore design problems in all projects that we work on by default.
By Saad Al-Sabbagh,
Sometimes small changes can make a big difference to your UX. Saad has 5 relatively simple ways you can improve your UX in a morning's work.
By Angela Molina,
Learn to make informed UX decisions based on qualitative data through UX analytics.
By Luke Hay,
Designers can look at Analytics as tools for marketers and SEO people. Luke shows us how design is about understanding, and understanding is about data.
By Stephen Moyers,
Every day the world changes – so does your audience. UX benchmarking is the most effective way to track and identify potential disasters.
By Alex Walker,
We like to imagine that our morals and ethics are set in granite, but the reality is they are much more fluid over a 24 period. Can you design for that?
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala looks at using ViewPager in Android for creating sliding screen UIs in your apps.
By Alex Walker,
Research shows that looking at faces changes the way we think. Can you use this knowledge to trigger empathy in your users?
By Wes McDowell,
Design is a series of decisions on what is most important – and what isn't. Wes looks at how to focus your users by using with prioritized navigation.
By Kumar Animesh,
In his first article for SitePoint, Kumar Animesh shows Android developers how to create an iOS style swipe button for Android Apps.
By Charles Costa,
We all know what an experience is – but how do you measure one? Google's 'HEART Framework' breaks down ux design into easier to understand components.
By SitePoint Offers,
By Valdio Veliu,
Custom Accessibility Services for Android allow a developer to create inclusive interfaces for all users and Valdio Veliu shows us how to create our own.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa has some thought provoking ideas on ways to make your prototyping less painful.
By Alex Walker,
Failure is a wonderful teacher – as long as it doesn't kill you. CyberCity lets hackers and security experts practice without anyone getting hurt.
By Theo Miller,
Customer surveys are often considered to be a marketing tool but Theo believes they are essential to creating a great product UX. Find out why.
By Alex Walker,
Slack is a business tool built on the lessons learned by a failed gaming company. Ali Rayl recently recounted the Slack origin story.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Like great music, good web design shouldn’t be all about flashy tricks and visual theatrics. It must actually perform.
By Alex Walker,
Having a device that knows you better than your mom could be great for security. But it also marks a change in the power dynamic. Are you ready for that?
By Jerry Cao,
As UX evolves our solutions become more refined, but the challenges get tougher. Jerry speaks to designers to pinpoint the 3 persistent UX mistakes of 2015.
By Vinay Raghu,
Filmmakers are storytellers, and so are poets and songwriters. But is UX another occupation for storytelling?
By Vinay Raghu,
I know what it's like: You know you should be doing more user testing, but there's so much to catch up on. Vinay has a shortcut for you.
By Kerry Butters,
Forms are often the make-or-break point for conversions on our web applications. Kerry pulls together a checklist of good UX design for passwords & forms.
By Usman Anwar,
Is UX just a trendy name for UI? What's the difference? Usman debunks the five most common misconceptions about UX.
By Jerry Cao,
It's easy to think of interaction as buttons and menus, but as Jerry explains, it's even more important to think about the interaction design of our words.
By Jerry Cao,
A well designed interface needs an equally elegant voice. Jerry talks about the elements that make for great interface copy.
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's tempting to get petulant when designing an unsubscribe flow. In some ways you're designing a break-up. Bruno shows you how to take the high road.
By Byron Houwens,
Readers and shoppers are different users with different goals. Byron looks at the ways that ecommerce design differs from publishing.