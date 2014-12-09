test-driven development

Re-Introducing PHPUnit – Getting Started with TDD in PHP
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a fresh look at PHPUnit - the de-facto TDD tool for PHP. We'll explain TDD on an example, implement code coverage, and more!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a fresh look at PHPUnit - the de-facto TDD tool for PHP. We'll explain TDD on an example, implement code coverage, and more!
By James Hibbard,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, James Hibbard took a look at test-driven design book Rails 4 Test Prescriptions — and we have a copy to give away.