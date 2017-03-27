svg optimization

How to Optimize and Export SVGs in Adobe Illustrator
Design & UX
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
SVG is a powerful format but you need to make good decisions to get great results. Ivalyo walks you through exporting SVG in Adobe Illustrator.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
SVG is a powerful format but you need to make good decisions to get great results. Ivalyo walks you through exporting SVG in Adobe Illustrator.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna shows why SVG images can be great for website performance, provided you follow a few simple steps when you design and export them