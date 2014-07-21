studiopress

Creating Your Own Genesis Child Themes
By James George,
Genesis is an incredibly popular WordPress theme framework. In this article we show you how easy it is to create your own Genesis child theme from scratch.
The Genesis framework is one of the most popular WordPress theme frameworks available. In this article we look at some of the reasons why it's so popular.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A WordPress theme framework allows you to easily build your own WordPress themes. In this article we cover the most popular WordPress theme frameworks.