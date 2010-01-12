statistics

7 Analytics Tools for Optimizing UX
By Jon MacDonald,
Jon MacDonald introduces 7 tools for optimizing UX, from website usage analytics to heatmap analytics, real-time analytics and advanced customer analytics.
By Jon MacDonald,
Jon MacDonald introduces 7 tools for optimizing UX, from website usage analytics to heatmap analytics, real-time analytics and advanced customer analytics.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler shows how to use Google Analytics to track not just page views but also events such as Ajax updates, file downloads and social interactions.
By Michael Grogan,
Michael Grogan explains how to link the UI and server side in a Shiny app, customize Shiny themes, and implement error messages to guide end users.
By Michael Grogan,
Michael Grogan looks at the commands used to build an application in Shiny — both on the UI (user interface) side and the server side.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc introduces you to the wonderful world of R - a programming language designed specifically for data analysis and plotting. Let's mine some data!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn to use a beacon image to track your email, website or Github page analytics
By Craig Buckler,
SitePoint discovers that Chrome 11 has overtaken Firefox 3.6 to become the world's most-used browser after IE8 and takes a look at the mobile browser market.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig reports on the latest movements in the browser market in the first full month since Firefox 4 and IE9 were released.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler answers your questions about how browser market share figures are recorded, analyzed and presented.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,