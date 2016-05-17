Active Collab: How Collaboration Should Have Been All Along
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz takes a look at Active Collab, a powerful collaboration tool with time tracking, invoicing, task management and more.
By Gabe Wyatt,
Gabe Wyatt explains why error monitoring software is important for your business, and how it makes tracking down bugs easier.
By Robin Osborne,
Robin Osborne explains how you can ensure the most optimal image format is always served on your site, including future-proofing for new formats.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces three HTML minification tools to automate optimization of your markup for a faster website and better user experience.
By Paul Maplesden,
Pau Maplesden shows you how to create a beautiful portfolio website for your freelance business with Squarespace.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler looks at ten considerations to help you make the best choice when purchasing a premium WordPress theme.
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden shows freelancers how to enhance their client contracts and automate their collection with Squarespace.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Many nerdy tech companies have used 99designs to obtain a great logo. Here are a few of the best — with a look at how their briefs ensured quality results.
By Stanley Idesis,
Stanley Idesis looks at low-code platforms that save developers time with boilerplate mobile development tasks.
By Atlassian,
Learn the basics of Git with this space themed tutorial.
By Atlassian,
Learn how to use pull requests for code review with Git by adding an inspirational quote to a teammate's repository.
By Aleczander Gamboa,
Create an impressive portfolio website with Squarespace's all-in-one platform. Start your free trial today.
By Aaron Osteraas,
Learn how to quickly prototype database-driven web apps with AppGini.
By Jose Rosario,
Animating elements in your mobile application is easy. And doing it the right way is easy, too... if you follow our tips here.
By Aleczander Gamboa,
Introducing Toptal - an elite talent agency that houses the top 3% of best software developers, UX/UI designers and finance experts the world has to offer.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler looks at JotForm 4.0, a tool that enables people without a technical background to build advanced, beautiful forms.
By Liam Boogar,
Find out how to improve your on-site search with Algolia.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Configure.IT, a service that allows you to build native mobile applications in the browser.
By Stephen Altrogge,
Stephen Altrogge explains a plan for putting together your own business in a huge market — WordPress installation maintenance.
By Robin Orheden,
Learn how to use Stormpath to build a React.js application with user authentication.
By Josh Hirshfeld,
It's becoming increasingly important for non-technical employees to have some level of technical skill. We look at six ways coding skills will help you.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler looks at WhoAPI, a website and domain monitoring service.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington reviews ICEcoder, a browser-based code editor, and asks whether this way of developing has matured enough for widespread use.
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt explores Codiscope's Jacks, a service that provides you with security warnings and education as you develop.
By Stephen Altrogge,
Indeed Prime helps developers, product managers, data scientists, designers, and sales professionals simplify their job searches and land their dream jobs.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler takes a look at Rollbar, a service that helps development teams debug faster.
By Stephen Altrogge,
Stephen Altrogge explains why you should check out the Divi 3.0 WordPress theme from Elegant Themes.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White shows you how to bring a driving instructor's booking system into the 21st century using the Acuity Scheduling API.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler looks at the best way to optimize your web hosting server and your website for better performance.
By Stephen Altrogge,
Stephen Altrogge looks at Segment, a service that consolidates all of your business analytics in one place.