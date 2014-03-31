5 Innovative Ways to Use Web Data
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko shows 5 different ways people have harnessed web data, using the free tools from import.io.
By Dan Carr,
Infographics look intimidating, but they can be easy. Dan Carr has a guide to building an Infographic about your favorite subject with Adobe Edge Animate.
Dan Carr gives a detailed guide to using Adobe Edge Animate to create a fantastic, interactive infographic
By Bryon Turcotte,
Bryon Turcotte explains how to ask the right questions to end up with the best host for your website.
By Adam Roberts,
It can be hard to find high-quality WordPress and Bootstrap themes that are also fully responsive. Fortunately, Gridgum has you covered.
By Ophelie Lechat,
Our team's goal is helping SitePoint readers build a better web. Help us by sharing which browsers and devices you use and develop for.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Modern.ie is a great way to test your existing websites. But did you know you can also use it to test local, in-development sites? Aurelio De Rosa explains.
By Chris Burgess,
This article covers modern.IE and how it can assist you in your WordPress theme development.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
By Chris Burgess,
A guide to increasing the performance of a WordPress site, with a run-down of tools, techniques and plugins to increase page-load speed and drive traffic
By Alex Walker,
Two of our favorite authors have taken up the challenge to redesign the Star Wars movie poster -- but in a completely different genre. See the results!
By Louis Lazaris,
A look at the Site Scan and Browser Testing and Compatibility reports offered on modern.ie
By Bruno Skvorc,
What's PHPNG? Who's leading it and how does it stack up against HHVM and Zephir?
By Craig Buckler,
Testing a quick website layout fix on multiple browsers and devices need not take hours with the browser screenshot testing tool at modern.ie.
By Craig Buckler,
Testing multiple versions of Internet Explorer is possible from any OS including Mac and Linux using free VMs from modern.ie.
By James George,
It's been easy to overlook Microsoft's contribution to the browser testing arena, but Modern.IE is no toy. Is it just for testing Internet Explorer?
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter covers Composer Cheatsheet - a tool specifically designed to give you the summary of all the awesomeness Composer provides