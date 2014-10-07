Optimizing Ruby Logging for Faster Debugging and Problem-Solving
By Glenn Goodrich,
SitePoint's Glenn Goodrich explains how to incorporate Loggly into your Rails logging and make debugging and problem-solving simple.
By Glenn Goodrich,
SitePoint's Glenn Goodrich explains how to incorporate Loggly into your Rails logging and make debugging and problem-solving simple.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explains how to enhance your PHP logging with Loggly.
By John Tabita,
Small businesses needn't drop huge sums on SEO experts to get a leg up. John Tabita outlines 9 easy, cheap ways to improve your site's ranking.
By Peter Nijssen,
From avoiding bloat to using the right plugins, Peter Nijssen explains how to make sure continuous delivery/integration tool Jenkins is working hard.
By Adam Roberts,
Adam Roberts outlines a great new deal from Bluehost and SitePoint Premium. Sign up for Bluehost's Starter plan for $3.50/month and get a year's free SitePoint Premium access.
By John Tabita,
John Tabita explains why and how you can optimize your site for mobile visitors and improve your search ranking and, more importantly, sales.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko explains how VictorOps' tools — like its Transmogrifier and timeline views — can help a devops team before, during and after any incident.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Jacco explains how to use New Relic and Loggly to transform your troubleshooting and problem-solving workflow.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich takes us on a voyage aboard the vessel Codeship, exploring the high seas of continuous integration with the new ParallelCI tool
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko takes a look at a new tool in the VictorOps arsenal, the almighty Transmogrifier, aimed at simplifying workflows and cutting down on alert fatigue
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen takes a look at the new Workflow plugin for Jenkins, which makes continuous delivery much more streamlined.
By Adam Roberts,
Adam Roberts outlines how Creative Market can help you find beautiful, useful design resources for your next big project
By Adam Roberts,
Learning to code is hugely valuable, but not everyone learns best from books or videos. If that's you, here's a look at another option: a coding bootcamp
By Adam Bolte,
From having the right tools to tailoring your environment to suit, SitePoint sysadmin Adam Bolte shares his tips for surviving a life of being on-call.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
With plenty of free tag management services available to marketers, Jacco Blankenspoor takes a look at the reasons for paying.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen takes a look at Paymo, a project management, time-tracking and invoicing app.
By Adam Roberts,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, Adam Roberts took a look at coding/literature book If Hemingway Wrote JavaScript — we have a copy to give away.
By Tim Evko,
VictorOps surveyed 500 people working in devops to see how they handled being on-call. Tim Evko has the results, which show it's a tough ask for many.
By John Tabita,
SEO is an ever-changing field, with new challenges and opportunities arriving regularly. John Tabita looks at 5 SEO trends you need to address.
By Collins Agbonghama,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, Agbonghama Collins took email marketing service Sendy for a spin — and we have five more licenses to give away.
By Sandeep Panda,
Code review is an essential part of any development team's process. Sandeep Panda explains how to improve the process with Beanstalk's collaborative tools.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Ruby editor Glenn Goodrich walks us through how to set up a continuous deployment system with Ninefold and Codeship.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko takes a first look at "Hooked: How to Build Habit-forming Products", a new book offering a guide to making products people just have to use.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari takes a look at the emerging trend of ChatOps, and looks at how VictorOps can take your chat app's development powers even further.
By George Fekete,
Komodo IDE is an excellent, cross-platform IDE that helps developers of all stripes work smarter. Here's a guide to making it your own.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Jacco Blankenspoor explains the value of a CRM, and how to set up Insightly to help you manage customers on the go.
By Chris Burgess,
Plesk 12 includes a powerful set of features for WordPress professionals called the WordPress Toolkit that you can use to harden and speed up WordPress.
By Craig Buckler,
How deploying website and app updates using manual FTP methods can break down, and how Continuous Delivery can provide an easier and more robust process
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya explains how to use VictorOps' REST endpoint to integrate it with other services, in this case, SalesForce.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Ruby editor Glenn Goodrich explains how to integrate Braintree's new v.zero SDK into a Rails app, to make accepting payments even easier.