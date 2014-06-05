How to Build Runnable JavaScript Specifications
JavaScript
By James Kolce,
We build a command-line interface that finds JavaScript specification files, extracts and evaluates their assertions, and shows the results.
By Louis Lazaris,
Discourse on web standards and specs is complex and ancient. A new project aims to centralize standards discourse and make things better going forward.