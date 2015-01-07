Tame Unruly Style Sheets With These Three CSS Methodologies
HTML & CSS
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces BEM, SMACSS and eCSS, three CSS architecture methodologies to help you write clean and maintainable CSS code.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti spoke to some experienced front-end developers to get their views on how to deal with the popular BEM CSS methodology on large scale projects.
