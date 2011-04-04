Saved from Callback Hell
JavaScript
By Camilo Reyes,
Avoid callback hell without ditching callbacks! Camilo Reyes believes that by applying some SOLID principles, callbacks can still be a useful technique.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks at requestIdleCallback, a new API designed to improve page performance by running less-critical background tasks at the optimum time.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery countdown where the numbers count down from 10 every second. Counter number and then calling setTimeout again at the end of the timeout function call.