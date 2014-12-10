seo copywriting

Writing for Money: Tips for Planning Your Next Article Pitch
Web
By Ralph Mason,
Ralph Mason discusses things you should think about when planning, scoping out and pitching article ideas to publishers, and how to write a killer outline.
By Ralph Mason,
Ralph Mason discusses things you should think about when planning, scoping out and pitching article ideas to publishers, and how to write a killer outline.
By Richard Hammond,
Richard Hammond discusses the increasing importance of on-site engagement in search engine ranking algorithms, and how to optimize your engagement metrics.
By John Tabita,
John Tabita follows up his non-writer's guide to writing for the web with this guide to making sure that your content can be found by search engines.