Getting Started with Sentry.io Error Tracking
By Craig Buckler,
Writing code can be fun. Testing is another matter. Errors can still slip into the best production code. How can you detect those issues?
By Ben Vinegar,
"Script error" is what browsers send to the onerror callback when an error originates from a JavaScript file served from a different origin.
By Ben Vinegar,
onerror is a special browser event that fires whenever an uncaught JavaScript error has been thrown.