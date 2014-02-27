sass structure

A Look at Different Sass Architectures
HTML & CSS
By Vinay Raghu,
Vinay Raghu looks at some different ways to structure your Sass projects, including a look at the architecture of some well-known projects.
By Vinay Raghu,
Vinay Raghu looks at some different ways to structure your Sass projects, including a look at the architecture of some well-known projects.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Some suggestions for organizing modules in a Sass project for easier development and maintainability. Helpful for those working on a team or on their own.