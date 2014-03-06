5 Useful Sass Mixins in Bootstrap
By Reggie Dawson,
Reginald Dawson has some go-to mixins that he's uncovered in Bootstrap's Sass port. Here he describes 5 of them and how they can be used in your Bootstrap projects.
By M. David Green,
M. David Green looks at 5 great features of the Bourbon library of Sass mixins that can help improve your workflow in dealing with repetitive code.
By Cathy Dutton,
Cathy Dutton with a rundown of 8 tips to help you improve the workflow and maintenance of your Sass-based projects.
By Kitty Giraudel,
A look at the pros and cons and the various features of using Compass vs. Bourbon, the two Sass frameworks.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Many of our projects include tons of repeated code. These mixins provide some help in this regard.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Sass mixins, when reused in a single project, will not combine duplicate rule sets. This article creates a solution to that problem using Sass maps.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Many websites have styles set up as color modules. This articles considers how Sass can be used to make color schemes DRY and modular.