CSS with SVG: Real World Usage
HTML & CSS
By Craig Buckler,
Craig explains how to add CSS styles to SVGs when used as static images, inlined backgrounds and HTML, sprites, HTML content effects and portable files.
By Alex Walker,
It doesn't matter how crisp your SVG text is if it's too small to be read. Responsive SVG lets you prioritize the important parts of you graphic.