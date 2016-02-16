Getting to Know and Love Xdebug
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a fresh look at Xdebug, the de-facto PHP debugger, which turned an epic 15 years old this month. A quick look at some tricks, tips, and features!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a fresh look at Xdebug, the de-facto PHP debugger, which turned an epic 15 years old this month. A quick look at some tricks, tips, and features!
By Panayiotis Velisarakos,
Panayiotis Velisarakos looks at two services that provide remote debugging for front-end code on various devices — Weinre and Valence.