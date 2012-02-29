Create an Automated Scoreboard that Senses Your Score with a Raspberry Pi
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Create a basketball scoreboard that automatically senses your score, using a Raspberry Pi 3, Node.js and Javascript.
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how to pair up IBM's Weather Company service with Node-RED and IBM Bluemix on a Raspberry Pi.
Andrew Carter makes an LED blink on a Raspberry Pi with PHP - Building Raspberry Pi projects with PHP has never been easier!
Glenn Goodrich explores the Raspberry Pi platform using mRuby and the h2o web server. Learn how to make a quick API or capture a camera image.
Camilo looks at working with the Raspberry Pi GPIO pins in Node.js from a test-driven angle — ensuring a high quality, debuggable IoT solution.
Patrick Catanzariti covers how to set up a VPN for your network using a Raspberry Pi and an OpenVPN installer called PiVPN.
A guide to connecting up a Raspberry Pi to various services and platforms including the IBM Watson IoT Platform, IBM Bluemix and Node-RED.
Jérémy Heleine walks through setting up a Raspberry Pi as a remote Git server that can share repositories with other computers.
Jérémy Heleine introduces the Raspberry Pi, a tiny computer that can be used for all sorts of projects and for learning about computers and programming.
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to run Windows 10 IoT Core on a Raspberry Pi and use it to control a pair of servos.
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to use HTML5, JavaScript, Three.js and Google Cardboard to provide a VR view from a Raspberry Pi camera.
Spark OS is a new operating system designed to make IoT development easier. We take a look at how it works and what it can do.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
In this article, the panel discuss topics such as Facebook’s Big Data, passive income for developers, and 3 Youtube spotlights!
