rapid prototyping

The Great Prototyping Debate: Software vs Hand-coding
Design & UX
By Alex Walker,
Visual prototyping tools are fast but lack the flexibility of hand-coded HTML prototypes. Why not both? Pingendo is a visual tool based on Bootstrap 4.
By Alex Walker,
Visual prototyping tools are fast but lack the flexibility of hand-coded HTML prototypes. Why not both? Pingendo is a visual tool based on Bootstrap 4.
By James George,
Adobe Comp CC is an app focused on creating quick prototyping on your iPad. James tests the concept of fleshing out ideas without leaving your armchair.