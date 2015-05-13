An Introduction to Open-source Licenses
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at a range of open-source licenses and how to go about choosing one, such as MIT, Apache and GNU.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko dives into the Chrome Developer Tools Profiler to demonstrate how to analyze JavaScript performance in the browser.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith looks at the challenges of being a freelancer and how best to manage time, balance work and life, and deal with non-billable time.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc reviews Hemingway Editor 2, the writing assistance tool which aims to scan your writing style and suggest fixes.
By Bruno Skvorc, James Hibbard,
Craig Buckler compared PHP and Node in his smackdown, and now Bruno and James, SitePoint's editors, have their say.
By Craig Buckler,
Choosing a server-side language is a subjective decision. Should you consider the reliable PHP or the more revolutionary Node.js? Let battle commence...
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes his monthly look at the browser chart. Can Chrome reach one in two web users? Has mobile usage increased again? Has Safari become the new IE?
By Ian Oxley,
Ian Oxley looks at using CSP to create a whitelist of allowable resource types and locations, to prevent website injection attacks such as XXS.
By Barbara Bermes,
Barbara Bermes gives an overview of the book Lean Websites, covering site components that affect website performance, and how to approach website optimization.
By Christian Cantrell,
Christian Cantrell presents tips on how designers and developers can get familiar with the devices and platforms they develop for.
By Guilherme Muller,
Using the HTML5 video element to build a custom media player, from Learnable's Getting Started with HTML Media course.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko discusses how to get a web development job, offering resume, portfolio and interview tips, and suggestions on where to find the perfect job.
By Collins Agbonghama,
Agbonghama Collins introduces MkDocs, a free, static site generator for building project documentation.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff Hathibelagal introduces Microsoft's Visual Studio Code (VSCode), covering Linux installation, IntelliSense, debugging and version control.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes his regular look at the browser chart. Chrome may have won the war but the battle for second place between Firefox and IE has just begun.
By Craig Buckler,
The average web page now exceeds 2Mb. Craig discusses why we've given in to client demands for more features and how we can put performance on the agenda.
By Vikas Lalwani,
Vikas Lalwani demonstrates how to set up a Jekyll blog on GitHub Pages using Poole's Hyde theme.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at Firefox 38, supporting responsive images via picture and srcset, web workers with WebSockets, and DRM via Encrypted Media Extensions.
By Louis Lazaris,
A 2013 study looked at common errors by beginners learning HTML and CSS. Louis summarizes some of the findings and the progress being made as a result.
By Craig Buckler,
Are you looking to learn a new language? Craig examines those which are most advertised and well-paid. But does that make them the best?