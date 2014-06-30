Quick Tip: Sync a GitHub Fork via the Command Line
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari describes in simple steps how to update your GitHub fork via the command line interface.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari describes in simple steps how to update your GitHub fork via the command line interface.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to use the Github web UI to sync a fork with the original repo quickly and easily, all without the use of a CLI
By Bruno Skvorc,
MySQL 5.7 introduced some awkward changes for older codebases and tends to break apps. Here's how to temporarily (or permanently) lower the strictness level
By Jezen Thomas,
A quick tip from Jezen Thomas on how you can stop writing for loops and start using map — a technique that makes for cleaner, more readable code.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc compiles a list of Composer tips and tricks for efficient workflows.
By Younes Rafie,
Ever developed Laravel 4 packages? Ever wondered how you can use the same procedure to build them for Laravel 5? Wonder no more - Rafie Younes explains it.
By Younes Rafie,
Ever wondered how you can develop your PHP package while using it in an app for best effect? Use Github to fetch it via Composer, still undeployed!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc demonstrates in a step by step procedure how one can get a Drupal 8 site fully up and running in under five minutes
By Bruno Skvorc,
Versionscan is a tool that can help you determine the outstanding faults of your installed version of PHP. Being aware of the problem is half the solution!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how you can install Recki-CT and JitFu into a vagrant box in 4 short steps
By Bruno Skvorc,
This quick tip will show you how to install Phalcon on a Homestead Improved instance, and will help you get a sample Phalcon app up and running
By Bruno Skvorc,
This post will show you how to install custom PHP extensions into Zend Server 7. The tutorial focuses on Phalcon, but applies to all extensions.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how you can quickly install Zend Server 7 on an Ubuntu powered Vagrant box. For a detailed description of ZS7, see link inside.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to install a working instance of OroCRM on a Vagrant Homestead Improved box in this step by step guide by Bruno Skvorc
By Bruno Skvorc,
ImpressPages4 is a dead simple CMS designed for non technical users as much as it is for technical users - see how to get it up and running on a VM in 60s!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Is it possible to get eZ Publish up and running in a Vagrant box hosted on Windows? Let's find out.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Get a Homestead VM up and running in under a couple of minutes on any platform