Project Valhalla

What Future Java Might Look Like
Java
By Nicolai Parlog,
Java's future is full of cool advances: data classes, value types, generics over primitives, pattern matching, etc. Let's peek into Java's future!
Last week was the Java Virtual Machine Language Summit (JVMLS) where renown experts present the newest developments of the JVM.