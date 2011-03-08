A Beginner’s Guide to HTML5 Cross-Browser Polyfills
JavaScript
By Oliver Williams,
Nowadays, new features are added to browsers at a rate of knots. Oliver Williams shows how polyfills let you write modern code, which will work everywhere.
By Tom Hodgins,
Tom Hodgins recounts how they put together EQCSS and shares why he believes all web developers should try building their own polyfills.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Rakhitha Nimesh teaches you how to create an Image Gallery as a web component suing Polymer 1.0.
By Dave Ward,
Avoiding HTML5 because of a lack of browser support? Polyfilling can allow you to write application-specific code without worrying about whether browsers implement it natively. Dave Ward explains why that's good for HTML5.
By Louis Simoneau,