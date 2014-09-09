phpsummercamp

Cleaning up Code: Is Refactoring for Aesthetics worth It?
PHP
By Tobias Schlitt,
Tobias looks at the process of refactoring code to make it cleaner - more readable, more intuitive. Do you think it's worth the time and effort?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno looks at a workshop-laden conference in Rovinj, Croatia - the annual PHP Summer Camp. What did we work on this year? Who came? Find out in the review!
