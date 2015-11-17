Building an Spress Svbtle Theme – Responsive Static Blogs!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno goes through the process of building a custom Svbtle-clone theme for Spress, the static site generator inspired by Sculpin.
Bruno goes through the process of building a custom Svbtle-clone theme for Spress, the static site generator inspired by Sculpin.
By Vitalij Mik,
Vitalij Mik goes through a from-scratch UseCase implementation to demonstrate Clean Code Architecture and Test Driven Development on a Guestbook app!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie looks at building awesome OctoberCMS form field widgets for deeply customized inputs and making OctoberCMS a true business-worthy CMS
By Scott Molinari,
Scott revisits Appserver and teaches you how to set up an example application with a custom virtual server. Your apps have never been this fast!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie uses OctoberCMS to build project and team management functionality into it, creating a fantastic app in a matter of minutes!
By Andrew Cairns,
Andrew Cairns explains Commands and Command Buses, demonstrating their use with Tactician, a popular Command Bus package for PHP
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith expands on his previous "Defensive programming" post by offering more tips on making sure your apps do what they're supposed to. Check it out!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In December of 2015, we put out a survey asking you what you liked or disliked about our PHP channel. Now, let's look at the results!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to use React Native to create an Android app based on the Pokemon Pokodex that even reads results to you!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny goes through the process of explaining and using Drupal 8 plugin derivatives - a most versatile approach to upgrading any Drupal app!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes writes an entire Notejam app from scratch in this in-depth tutorial and analysis of the high-speed Blink framework
By Reza Lavarian,
M. Lavaryen explains the Blackfire profiler in depth and demonstrates its use on a simple script, laying the groundwork for further exploration on your end!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos takes a break from Drupal to teach us about Wunderlist and it's (almost) brand new API - see how easy it is to build custom todo UIs!
By Bruno Skvorc,
See how easy it is to set up PHP 7 servers with both Laravel Forge and a manual DigitalOcean setup!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes introduces Bugsnag, an excellent professional error monitoring, reporting and parsing tool, and implements it into an old Laravel app.
By Bruno Skvorc,
2015 was epic for the PHP channel at SitePoint - but we've got an even bigger appetite for 2016. Help us improve by filling out a short survey!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This month's sourcehunt promotes social network toolkits, command line interface menus, microframeworks, PHP extension managers, and more!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny introduces Guard, a new Symfony 3 component for easier authentication
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace walks us through a paradigm-shifting new template engine, Transphporm, which uses CSS selectors to alter template content. Intrigued? Come see!
By Reza Lavarian,
Ever wondered how to quickly add that "Xmas mode" or holiday promotion to your site? Feature toggling to the rescue! Check out Qandidate's Toggle!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny, our Drupal expert, explains and demonstrates a Drupal 8 queue, implementing a queue handler that can be both triggered manually, or via Cron.
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman presents a dead easy way of doing continuous delivery (integration + deployment) with the power of ContinuousPHP and Zend Server
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt shows us how we can use RulerZ, the PHP rule engine, to smarten up playlist song selection by applying constraints and filters!
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza explains how we can use PDFtk to fill out PDF forms programmatically, and then builds a class around the functionality to make things even easier!
By Andrew Cairns,
Andrew Cairns explains the Aggregate pattern and implements it on top of Laravel's Eloquent. Feeling the pro thirst? Give this advanced tutorial a go!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern continues where he left off in the last part, and implements liking, watchlisting and uploading of videos into his Slim application!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern goes through the process of building a sample video search application consuming Vimeo's API, using the Slim framework. Don't change the channel!
By Phil Sturgeon,
Phil Sturgeon talks about his experience in Ruby-land after having been in PHP for ages. What does he like? What does he dislike? Find out in PHP vs Ruby!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In the latest edition of Sourcehunt, we look at encryption/decryption, validation, payments, a new CMS, background jobs, and much more - come contribute!
By James George,
James George introduces Beans, a framework that makes it easy to create WordPress sites without hassle.