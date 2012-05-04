One-click App Deployment with Server-side Git Hooks
By Matthew Setter,
Learn to use git hooks to set up automatic deployment for your PHP applications
By Matthew Setter,
Learn to use git hooks to set up automatic deployment for your PHP applications
By Bruno Skvorc,
Become a PHP Professional - learn about the importance of others in your PHP career, and how you can best utilize those around you for everyone's sake.
By Roland Clemenceau,
Learn how to make TinyMCE automatically switch to the langauge of your PHP app
By Bruno Skvorc,
Getting started with Google App Engine and deploying your app via Git
By Adrien Tchuya Payong,
Learn how to detect misspelled user input and suggest alternatives with the pspell PHP extension
By Bruno Skvorc,
Find out about a newcomer to the PHP autoloaders field. Focused on package-oriented autoloading, PSR-4 helps maintain simple folder structures.
By Vito Tardia,
Develop a command line markdown parser with PHP streams. Utilize user made filters to process an MD file and convert it to HTML.
By Ashish Trivedi,
Learn how to build a social network type posting mechanism using jQuery, MongoDB and PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
What can you do to become a PHP professional faster? This article provides some helpful hints on leaving those beginner waters behind
By Fredric Mitchell,
Performant PHP - easy hints and tips that make your applications fly
By Sandeep Panda,
Learn the basics of routing, caching and active record in the Yii PHP framework
By Jacek Barecki,
Use Google Translate API to automatically translate user submitted comments on your website to predefined languages
By Alireza Rahmani Khalili,
Introduction to Gearman - the job server that lets PHP do multiple jobs in parallel
By Taylor Ren,
The final part of this Symfony series touches on pagination, unit testing, NativeQuery and image watermarks with GD
By Craig Buckler,
By Taylor Ren,
After bootstrapping in part 1, we continue with the series and get into heavy development of this web app - head to toe - with Symfony 2
By Lukas White,
Learn to use Web Sockets with PHP to construct a real-time live-score widget.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
cURL is a great way to make remote requests, and the PHP extension offers the same functionality as the console utility.
By Sarah Hawk,
This article is about PHP, How much do you really know about PHP and talks about Talk Object-Oriented PHP with the Experts session this April 11th.
By Ricky Onsman,
Thinking about signing up for Lorna Mitchell's Learnable video course on Object-oriented PHP? Check out the first lesson, free.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Karn Broad,
By Craig Buckler,
Previously, we discovered how to open files using HTML5 and JavaScript. Now we can asynchronously upload each one in the background to the server.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Vito Tardia,
This is a tutorial on how to deploy a well structured CakePHP application on AppFog
By Andy Hawthorne,
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler reviews three of the best WordPress plugins which help you create mobile versions of your website.
By Karn Broad,
Episode 161 of The SitePoint Podcast is now available! This week our regular interview host Louis Simoneau (@rssaddict) interviews long-term podcast host, Kevin Yank (@sentience).