PHP The Right Way: The Book
By Bruno Skvorc,
PHP The Right Way was published in book form on Leanpub. Buying is optional, but helps the Electronic Frontiers Foundation.
By Bruno Skvorc,
By Chirag Swadia,
Comparing WordPress to functionality other frameworks today provide. When put side by side as far as features go, can it stack up?
By Taylor Ren,
Discover big numbers and arbitrary precision in PHP
By Thien Tran Duy,
Learn how to send confirmation emails with Phalcon and Swift via Gmail
By Bruno Skvorc,
Horizontal scaling of databases in PHP applications - the how and why of master-slave replication
By Bruno Skvorc,
What can we expect if HHVM replaces Zend Engine in PHP 6? What are the possible pros and cons?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn about some less known web performance techniques
By Taylor Ren,
Learn how to implement dart polymer widgets in a Symfony app
By Bruno Skvorc,
Phalcon has reached version 2.0 alpha 1, and Zephir has matured significantly. Learn to make your own PHP extensions
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Guzzle is a PHP HTTP Client designed to help you consume restful and other APIs from all over the web
By Taylor Ren,
Learn how to build Polymer Dart widgets and implement them into a Symfony app
By Bruno Skvorc,
New Features in PHP 5.6 - operator overloading, variadic function syntax, $_POST improvements, and more
By Mehul Jain,
Learn about Graph Databases like Neo4j and prepare for the continuation of this series - a real world example of PHP+Neo4j use.
By Bruno Skvorc,
See sample php job interview task - calculating the day of the week of an imaginary calendar
By Bashkim Isai,
Learn about systems you can use for message queues and delayed work. Make apps truly real-time by delaying the CPU intensive work.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Common teamwork logistics problems and suggested solutions for the same.
By Taylor Ren,
Revisit the long forgotten topic of Stored Procedures in MySQL and PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to deploy a custom cutting edge PHP environment on OpenShift
By Taylor Ren,
Learn about unique index and the way they can increase performance when built correctly
By Bruno Skvorc,
Have a look at our 2013 survey to decide what the best frameworks for 2014 are!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Follow a step by step open source contribution and see how easy it is to be an active member of the community
By Matthew Setter,
Learn more about PuPHPet, an online GUI to quickly build PHP enabled virtual machines
By Taylor Ren,
Learn how to combine PHP and WMI to dig deep into Windows and get insight into a machine's hardware and software details via PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn about HHVM, the Hip Hop Virtual Machine that powers Facebook's PHP
By Matthew Setter,
Learn how to build and use virtual machines in minutes, with PuPHPet
By Abbas Suterwala,
An introduction to Forms in Drupal - how to build, submit and validate them inside your modules
By Bruno Skvorc,
Read about the social aspects of teamwork and how to handle various situations you can encounter.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Install the Phalcon framework on Windows Azure, configure URL rewriting and get a sample app up and running
By Taylor Ren,
Learn how to implement Dart and PHP through the resurrection of an old programming tutorial sample game.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to create and deploy a PHP+MySQL app on Windows Azure