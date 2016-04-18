Prisma: The Rise and Fall and Rise of the One-Trick-Pony Filter
Design & UX
By Alex Walker,
'Push button' image filters have developed a bad reputation with design professionals. But perhaps a new image filter called Prisma can change their minds.
By Alex Walker,
'Push button' image filters have developed a bad reputation with design professionals. But perhaps a new image filter called Prisma can change their minds.
By Jerry Cao,
While Photoshop may have been born as a photo editor, Jerry shows us 10 Photoshop plugins that can transform it into a powerful Web Design tool.