Are Colors Born Bad or Do We Make Them That Way?
Design & UX
By Alex Walker,
Pantone 448C – a dark olive-brown – is used on Australian cigarette packaging because it is visually unappealing. But context changes how we see color.
Are we born knowing how to see, or do we learn by experience? It turns out kittens have taught us much about how our brains work.