A Hibernate Introduction – Persisting Java Objects the Easy Way
By Alejandro Gervasio,
JPA/Hibernate is a common approach to persistence in Java. This tutorial creates a simple CRUD app using Hibernate's EntityManager and the DAO pattern.
By Thorben Janssen,
JPA and Hibernate as its most popular implementation are, therefore, the most common choice to implement database access.
By Nicolai Parlog,
Java 9 is coming! Besides Jigsaw it brings new language features and many new and improved APIs. This is the ultimate guide to all that's new in Java 9.
By Bozhidar Bozhanov,
I don’t like Scala and I think it is a poor choice for mainstream development. But recently I still introduced it in our project and here's why.
By Indrek Ots,
Indrek Ots explains how the Java compiler handles Unicode and Unicode escapes and how this can lead to mysterious compile errors.
By Carlos Morera De La Chica,
An answer to the question how constraints, HTTP verbs, response codes, and other details come together to define REST.
By Nicolai Parlog,
Last week was the Java Virtual Machine Language Summit (JVMLS) where renown experts present the newest developments of the JVM.
By Nicolai Parlog,
Self types let a class reference its own type. Java doesn't have them, but there is a trick.