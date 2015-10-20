Automate CI/CD and Spend More Time Writing Code
Microsoft Tech
By Cormac Foster,
An overview of how Microsoft Visual Studio App Center can help you automate continuous integration and continuous deployment to save you time.
By Hannah Levenson,
This post originally appeared on Appsee. Hannah Levenson discusses the importance of app optimization and how to maximize optimization for your own app.
By Abhishek Narain,
Microsoft's Abhishek Narain makes the case for hybrid mobile app development.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko explains how Telerik Platform can help you build your next app.
By Scott Bolinger,
Scott Bollinger shares three options available to easily create a mobile app with WordPress, reviewing the pros and cons of each approach.