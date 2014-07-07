8 Tips to Help You Get the Best out of Sass
By Cathy Dutton,
Cathy Dutton with a rundown of 8 tips to help you improve the workflow and maintenance of your Sass-based projects.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio introduces the HTML5 Resource timing API, which helps us collect timing information for various resources loaded locally or via third parties.
By Stephan Max,
Stephan Max offers an introduction to using WAI-ARIA roles and properties in your HTML to make your pages and apps more accessible to assistive technology.
By Russ Weakley,
A screencast by Russ Weakley, discussing origin and importance in the CSS cascade, part of his larger Learnable course on the CSS cascade.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo looks at using Sass to automate the process of building a color palette from a single color.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick takes a look at one of the newest and more exciting CSS specs, the Shapes Module, and how it opens up lots of possibilities for interesting layouts.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Beegit is a new collaborative markdown editor for the browser. How does it stack up against champions like StackEdit? Read this post and find out!
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita Tranfici describes how she created a functioning vintage TV using BEM methodology, some CSS3, and a little bit of JavaScript.
By M. David Green,
M. David Green gives a brief introduction to getting up and running with Sass and Bourbon via the command line, along with a look at old and new Sass syntax.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik looks at how you can host your Ghost blog for free on GitHub Pages, with little overhead, using Buster, a static site generator.
By Nick Salloum,
Nick Salloum looks at the basics of flebox, along with a history lesson of the spec changes, and answers the all-important question: Are we ready to use it?
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo looks at a logical solution for version number: SemVer, a new way to bump up version numbers in software development projects.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White takes a close look at the features and drawbacks of using Piwik, the self-hosted, feature-rich, Google Analytics alternative.