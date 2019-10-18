Face Detection and Recognition with Keras
Web
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik shows how to detect faces in images using the MTCNN model in Keras and use the VGGFace2 algorithm to extract facial features and match them in different images.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik shows how to detect faces in images using the MTCNN model in Keras and use the VGGFace2 algorithm to extract facial features and match them in different images.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari shows how to create an artificial neural network by walking step by step through creating a model to recognize handwritten digits.