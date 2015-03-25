Catching Frontend UI Design Tricks with SnappySnippet
Design & UX
By Alex Walker,
Often the key to understanding complex things is to understand their simpler parts first. SnappySnippet is a tool that can help you with that.
By Alex Walker,
Often the key to understanding complex things is to understand their simpler parts first. SnappySnippet is a tool that can help you with that.
By Zack Wallace,
Not every amazing service on the web requires a sign-up or a download. Zack Wallace details a host of useful services you can use once and forget.