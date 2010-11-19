jQuery with Ajax and PHP Basics
Ajax offers a great way to work with your interface, and no more waiting for the whole page to load. jQuery has a set of tools to make it simple to apply.
The jquery.icepush.js provides an extension library for the clients of jQuery of Java Web applications and ICEPush connectivity causes no problems.
15 jQuery navigation menu plugins to make outstanding drop down menus that animate, fade or slide as part of a typical navigation menu standard designs.
These instructions are to help all you jQuery newbies out there who might be using jQuery for the first time and are wondering "how do I set jQuery up?".
jQuery’s one remarkable advantage is its data manipulation and any data type needed to be controlled would have a function in jQuery which you could utilize.
Well, some of people out there say that avoiding DOM manipulation is a key to speed up javascript performance. Improve jQuery performance with these tips!
How to add default text to your search box using jQuery, its very easy just 3 steps. Create the box in html, add some jquery code and customise using css.
How to implement a cool flash like navigation menu using jQuery in 3 easy steps. Insert jquery, insert html and insert css, job done and demo on blogoola.
How to implement a twitter style login window using jQuery in 3 easy steps! Add the jQuery code, add the html code and add the css. Job Done.
We all know that Wordpress is mostly considered as the best blog CMS (Content Management System) script today. And I believe that’s true
Use jQuery to change an image dynamically which is triggered by an event specified in the HTML. onmouseover and onmouseout controls the display of the image.
Automate scrolling with jQuery to scroll to the top of the page automatically. This is a smooth transition unlike the normal html anchor name link.
Yes thats right folks! Amazing. This pong game was created using jQuery, not flash or java! Who said coding was boring? Play now!
Most of the website designers now are unstoppable of exploring the world of designs and UIs. This results for bright ideas and better plans.
Make some easy but cool improvements to your website with these jQuery Widgets. jQuery Widgets are similar to jQuery plugins.
As I said before there are lots of jQuery plugins available now. Some of them are paid and some of them are free.
Google AJAX Libraries serves jQuery to your users coming directly from Google’s network of datacenters. Google and jQuery working together!
There’s jQuery almost everywhere, you can find it on famous website available today including social networking websites, micro blogs, etc.
SlideDeck is the best jQuery slider plugin currently available. It slides contents as well as images like other jQuery sliders, it has very easy installation.
Every jQuery programmer should know these basic jQuery syntax guidelines/rules/tips or they will die a horrible keyboard death. Get back to basics!
How to use comments in jQuery both single line comments and block versions to automate your comments using a plugin and effectively comment without flooding.
Using CSS selectors in jQuery means you can easily change the styles of HTML elements on your web page dynamically! See examples on how its done!
Using attribute selectors in jQuery means you can easily find HTML web page elements without manually finding the elements inside the HTML.
With jQuery element selectors you can manipulate HTML elements and create JavaScript variables from them, assign events to them, animate them and much more!
The jQuery document ready function is used as an outer container for all of your jQuery functions and event code, include all your jQuery code inside it.
With jQuery you can hide and show page elements very easily. The page elements can be anything such as a div, an image, a paragraph or anything else.
jQuery forms is ultimately helpful when you want to make graphical designs with your forms. Some jQuery form examples such as iphone checkboxes.
Designing user interface is such a hard task; you might already faced situations wherein you realize that your design skills are getting old.
jQuery Media plugins is a very useful tool if you want your website to be more dynamic and entertaining. It provides video player for Youtube videos, putting you in control!
Here is a selection of great and high quality jQuery accordion plugins and only the best make the list with live demos and description jQuery accordions.