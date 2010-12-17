10 Extreme Fun jQuery Plugins
Have fun with these jQuery extreme experiments! jQuery trial and error sometimes it is worth experimenting with jQuery to get exciting results!
I know you have been into many flipping jQuery plugins, some of them probably impressed you while some of them are not that good
How to create a facebook style content box that is dynamically loaded with AJAX and jquery from server side script. The user can refresh content at any time.
It’s time for Mega jQuery Plugins! These plugins are combination of HTML5, CSS3 and PHP goodness. Hold tight! This might blast you off your seat.
jquery bug fixing team are doing some great work on fixing errors and bugs in the jquery libraries. This is great news for jquery fans and developers alike.
jQuery.com to disable hotlinking on 31 Jaurary 2011 so you may need to check any files you have hotlinked from the website incase they break your pages.
I’ve found these very cool jQuery tricks for you. Some of them offer weird effects that are very entertaining and fun to use. All jQuery developers need to know about these tricks!
Here are some difficult to find jQuery plugins that might catch your interests and fit your needs. All jQuery developers you need to know about these!
Autosuggest is an automated process of suggestions on whatever you’re typing in the search text field. TagDragon is the best autosuggest jQuery for forms.
This is a cool jQuery Plugin that is based on the famous film “Matrix”. Well this is pretty straightforward. jQuery developers turn yourself into NEO!!!
How to setup jQuery with Prototype working without conflict of functions using document load and document observe to capture the libraries separately.
Sets focus with the mouse cursor in the first field of a form on a webpage as soon as it is loaded with jQuery. Basic form input manipulation with jQuery.
Here are some of the useful jQuery Social Media plugins around the web. Have fun! All jQuery developers you need to know about these!
Manipulation of select box in jQuery requires additional skills and interaction but it’s not that complicated. Basic form select manipulation with jQuery.
Once again, I’ve gathered some of the useful jQuery tips and tricks for you to see how great jQuery can be.
You can find jQuery Social Networking awesomes anywhere in the world of internet right now and Twitter uses jQuery plugins in different aspects of a design.
Use jQuery to get website visitors geographic location with a simple API call (GeoPlugin) which is free to use. Get country, region, city and GeoLocation.
Must have jQuery plugins, read these now you wont regret it! I’ve gathered some jQuery plugin goodies that are really great and useful.
Improve your JavaScript projects with these cool jQuery Snippets. Some of these are supported with jQuery version 1.4.2. All jQuery developers you need to know about these!
Easy to setup sliding form using jquery. Installs in seconds and looks great! Doesn't rely on divs to set the content for the form which is handy.
This jQuery Notebook animation will blow your mind with its speeds, smoothness and simplicity. It can easily be installed and customised with a jquery plugin.
This is an image overlay jQuery plugin that will allow you to display additional facts in a semi-transparent pane over an image that appears when a user hovers that image
You probably already know this game. It’s the world’s famous video game! Admit it you have already played this when you’re a child or even now.
This plugin automatically styles your forms using jQuery and there are a few different themes to choose from. No more manual style editing.
Awesome jquery form wizard which slides to different views to enter different groups of information with various types of input fields.
How to create dynamic links based on pixel colors (hex/rgb) which essentially creates a dynamic image map using jQuery, Ajax, JavaScript, PHP, mySQL database.
I have been doing searches for jQuery extensions and I’ve stumbled upon different websites that has great jQuery extensions.
If you’re a web designer or a developer, you probably had the chance to meet the famous firefox plugin called Firebug. To give you glimpse on what is Firebug,
Tweaking a browser is not a different task for jQuery. In fact, jQuery has tons of plugins that can really tweak your browser.
jQuery has remarkably made its name through this year. It’s pretty difficult to pick our favorite from these plugins since all of them does a great job.