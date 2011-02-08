Magic jQuery & CSS Templates (Guest Post)
By Sam Deering,
Magic jQuery Plugin performs wonders with your html/css. Today it is our pleasure to have our first guest post on our blog - Bastien Liutkus from Binary Mind.
jQuery code snippet to delay AJAX call for X seconds. Could be used for events that require action before getting data from the server side via AJAX. Enjoy! :)
jQuery/JavaScript code snippet to simulate a back button based on the users last web page. Not a bad way to create a back button on the fly.
Change hyperlinks attributes (name, id, class, target, href) on a web page. jQuery code snippet to change hyperlinks attribute values on a web page.
jQuery code snippet to replace all youtube.com links with embed flash video on web page or blog post/page. Change script width/height parameters.
This jQuery function will insert items into an order alphabetically (assuming it contains letters). Can simply be modified to work in any sort of layout.
jQuery code snippet to automatically insert the correct year into your footer (so you don't have to update it ever again!). Using new Date(); .getFullYear();
jQuery now supports Internet Explorer 9 as a top level browser. Known issues with IE9 have been resolved and before future versions of jQuery are released.
jQuery code snippet to autoScroll to a div or any page element with an id. Uses code snippet scrollTop: $('html, body').animate({ $(div).offset().top }.
jQuery code snippet to jQuery Center Web Page or any element both vertically and horizontally. Useful for centering a webpage on screen even when resized.
Simple jQuery code snippet to make your column heights equal. Uses jquery and css code $(this).outerHeight(); 'height': tallest, tallest = thisHeight;
jQuery code snippet to use Google's jQuery, if not available fall back on your own. Very handy for offline development with jQuery or if you net goes down.
jQuery code snippets to perform wonders with your mouse cursor! Set/Get text cursor positions using getCursorPosition(), getSelection(), getSelectionStart().
I thought i would make a post about what everybody is saying on Twitter about jQuery. This is a good place for us jQuery authors to find out what is popular!
By James Hibbard,
Code to load images from Flickr public gallery images using the Flickr JSONP API.
Reasons why you should use JSON over XML and XML over JSON. Such as JSON is closely related to JavaScript whereas XML is pure data transportation format.
Easy way to use jquery and xml to populate a combo box (drop down). Method used for populating dynamic options based upon an xml configuration data file.
jQuery can read xml easy! There are many plugins and code snippets available and here are the pick of the bunch! Simple code for parsing in that xml data!
Jquery function preventdefault() can be used to stop hyperlink from going to page, stop mouse scroll down, disable form submit button, delay animation event.
A simple way of how to stop a jQuery function in it's tracks is to use the return false line. In most cases this is not the best way, here are alternatives!
Very handy free online jquery editor to test code between different versions of jQuery packages and resources. Input format in javascript, html and css.
jQuery code snippet to load/open a link in new window. This code adds an event to anchor tags that are given the “new-window” class to open in a new window.
There are two versions of this jQuery text attribute: .text() and .text(val). This code can be used instead of jQuery’s .text() to preserves line-breaks.
jQuery Innertext() and OuterText() functions are almost identical. Note that these can be referred to as jQuery functions but they have several differences.
This is a great jQuery Presentation for anyone whos learning jQuery and covers the following topics jQuery Selector Examples jQuery Method Examples
Awesome jquery forms plugins and examples for you to pick easily which form best suits your website. Each form is easy to install and uses HTML, CSS & jQuery.
Very useful collection of jQuery snippets (small code functions) Through jQuery they will be able to create stunning visual effects, manipulate data, etc...
This jQuery function is super genius! It finds using jQuery selector the text you specify and then you can perform anything you want to the items on web page.
This post is going to teach you about 10+ jQuery Excellent Tuturials, by the author Sam Deering. Enjoy!
We have collected a list of JavaScript Maths Libraries that can be used with jQuery to save development time when using maths functions to calculate formulas!