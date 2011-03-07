jQuery Get Delicious Bookmark Total
jQuery code snippet to get Delicious Bookmark Total from delicious API. Get a count of the total times users have bookmarked your web page on Delicious.
jQuery code snippet to get Delicious Bookmark Total from delicious API. Get a count of the total times users have bookmarked your web page on Delicious.
jQuery sliding plugin makes the window scrolling process very seamless and helps with websites that need to slide a lot around content/different DOM elements.
Simple tutorial on how to setup Google Search API for your blog/website is just a few easy steps. It gets the search results live using AJAX and JavaScript.
An awesome jQuery Plugin to show related web pages using a slick slider animation with fade in/out. You can optimise the speed and width using plugin options.
jQuery always give us useful plugins that will make works easier, better and it can be handy when you're running out of design idea!. Today we have these 18 jQuery Drag and Drop plugins that can be easily customized, cool and very useful. Enjoy!
This is how you can add a file/image upload tool to your forms and have AJAX store the file with PHP and return a thumbnailed version on the form. Nice one.
Hi guys, so today i have a bit of fun and customised Google to show my blog logo using FireQuery and some live jQuery code. FireQuery live web page update.
How to use Firebug to see and debug your jQuery code (at the same time as HTML/CSS etc). This is live debugging to see values of variables/change code live.
jQuery code snippet to get index of the current element. Good for those tasks that you use all the time and can simply put into a function for reuse.
jQuery code snippet find the highest z-index of absolute divs. Useful for making a new element appear absolutely at the top of all html elements.
jQuery code snippet that listens for entry of a Japanese Konami code and then performs your desired action. Konami games rule!!! do something cool and play.
jQuery code snippet to loop through a set of inputs and for each of them set the value to the associated label and then hide the label using $.fn.labelHide.
Used to share between a single instance of jQuery through iFrames. jQuery iFrame Inheritance plugin listed on google project share for download and examples.
This is why IE (especially IE7) is running your jQuery code twice on web page DOM load.
jQuery guest post by Josip Kalebic from Coatia who developed an embedded help jquery plugin. The animated help tool is really something special check it out!
Javascript unpacker and beautifier is a decent online tool that sorts out jQuery scripts to make them "look pretty" coded it pretty fast and hate messy code!
Top 50 reference list for jQuery selectors, lets see the jQuery selectors that we all use in our code and try to improve on the efficiency of our DOM objects.
How to setup an easy user friendly captcha using jquery, ajax and php. It uses the popular reCaptcha by Google to validate/reload the captcha for your forms.
jQuery code snippet to store data in a div for reference later. The data is not shown in the div but is stored against the element. Use code $("div").data().
How to dynamically add form elements using jQuery/JavaScript. This is useful when the DOM has already loaded and you need to add an extra input field say, based upon a users action or selection.
jQuery code snippet to get the length (height) of a web page. Simply use the body selector with the webpage.height() function to get the length in pixels.
jQuery code snippet to create an event action when a user has scrolled down to a percentage of the web page. Show a div after 75% of the web page is scrolled.
Some interesting facts and stats about jquery that you may not know. Did you know jQuery is used by over 19,909,315 websites worldwide? That's 19 million!
I've found this cool sticky footer plugin that uses jQuery and works like a treat! Expands on mouse hover upwards and then releases down on mouse out.
Here is the top 10 popular jQuery Plugins that we think you should check out! We have sourced the list from the officially rated plugins on jQuery website.
Use jQuery to check your browser version in just a few lines of code you can optimise code for different browsers such as Firefox, IE, Safari, Chrome and more.
This is a simply a list of the different types of jQuery plugins you might find around these days listed in alphabetical order. See the official jQuery list.
jQuery code loop through JSON data properties/array of objects/maps so the outer loop loops. The inner loops through the properties on each object element.
jQuery4u code snipper to convert text to UpperCase and to LowerCase. Simple Example provided for your amusements - shows case changes for form value inputs.
jQuery code snippet to display a default image for those that are broken or detect all broken images and then hide all broken images. Hide those red crosses!