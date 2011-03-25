Make Entire Div Clickable
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippet to make a div element into a hyperlink so that the user can click anywhere inside the div area and be directed to the link href.
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippet to make a div element into a hyperlink so that the user can click anywhere inside the div area and be directed to the link href.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to show a live count of the number of characters that a user is inputting into the input field on a page. See live demo at blogoola.com.
By Sam Deering,
Awesome image magnifying zoom plugin which lets you zoom images on a webpage using your mouse like a magnifying glass. Simply click on the image to activate!
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to check whether a function exists within the JavaScript code. This can be easily achieved by using the jQuery.isFunction() function.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to check whether a html element exists on the current web page. The easiest way i've found to do this is to check the length of an object.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to check whether an element in the DOM is hidden from view of the user. This is useful when determining the state of a toggled elements.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery and html code snippets to resize the text on a webpage dynamically when a user clicks the increase text size or decrease text size buttons or links.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to do something every 5 seconds. The jQuery setInterval function can be used to automate a task using a regular time based trigger.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery countdown where the numbers count down from 10 every second. Counter number and then calling setTimeout again at the end of the timeout function call.
By Sam Deering,
Produce some pretty neat effects with the smartness of jQuery combined with some neat functionality courtesy of PHP.
By Sam Deering,
The jQuery library has a full suite of AJAX (Asynchronous JavaScript and XML) capabilities.
By Sam Deering,
It’s really amazing to see what one can create using jQuery. Developers just don’t stop making incredibly interactive web applications every now and then.
By Sam Deering,
Pretty cool HTML5 Canvas Example which uses JavaScript and the Canvas element to create an animation effect controlled by mouseover events, animate google logo.
By Sam Deering,
Make all external links on your page visible to the user by adding a favicon.ico to all links on the page using filter(), new Image(), location.hostname.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to load jQueryUI and then make a div draggable by using the jQueryUI draggable() function and google.setOnLoadCallback(OnLoad) function.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to wait for an image to load before running some code. The only drawback is you would need to supply the image name (incl extension).
By Sam Deering,
In this jQuery code snippet the shift key press is captured only when the user is hovering over a anchor element while holding down the shift key down.
By Sam Deering,
Using special escape characters will show the HTML tags and not render them. You need to use the special HTML function in jQuery in order display rendered html
By Sam Deering,
It might be useful on some forms to prevent multiple submits on a form by accident. Disable form submit buttons so the form cannot be submmited twice.
By Sam Deering,
Pretty cool on-screen keyboard plugin which uses jQuery to display a keyboard on screen when the user clicks an input field. Custom keys layout/colour scheme.
By Sam Deering,
The 15 JavaScript String Functions you need to know! They include functions like charat(), concat(), indexof(), match(), substr() useful for jQuery scripts.
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippet to disable a form input field that you do not want the user to be able to edit. This lets them see the value but they cant edit it!
By Sam Deering,
How to keep div on screen (at bottom or top) using jQuery. This can be achieved with basic CSS but if this fails there is some jQuery/JavaScript you can use.
By Sam Deering,
Finding whether a string contains another string can be achieved not using jQuery but plain ole JavaScript! Using the str.indexOf() function and str.search().
By Sam Deering,
jQuery HTML5 adds many new syntactical features including video, audio, canvas, header, footer, nav tags but some like frameset are now not supported by HTML5.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code to fix those transparent PNG's in IE6! Works best for background images with set dimensions and add ".pngfix" class to anything you want fixed.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to get the dynamic variables stored in the url as parameters and store them as JavaScript variables ready for use with your scripts.
By Sam Deering,
Unfortunately jQuery can't be used to change the title of a web page. However using plain JavaScript code snippet to change the current web page full title.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to get the current web page full title and store it in a variable for use with other scripts. This is the title you see on browser header.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to get the current web page full url and store it in a variable for use with other scripts. This is the url you see in your address bar.