jQuery Set/Get Browser Session Cookies
By Sam Deering,
jQuery Code Snippet to set/get browser cookies for a users session. This could be used to store view states when user clicks something like element visibility.
By Sam Deering,
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to detect if a user is viewing the website using a mobile device, specifically an iPhone iPod or iPad by userAgent, deviceAgent.match().
By Sam Deering,
jQuery Code Snippet to disable the mouse right click as often used with websites who want to add some low level security - bind to the contextmenu event.
By Sam Deering,
html5 canvas utility library which uses jQuery to and html5 to create awesome animation effects with the new canvas element. The days of using flash are over!
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to Find and Replace Characters using a loop of every html element in a web page. Change the values in the replace function.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to show other languages links. It randomly shows other languages available with a link to change the language of the website.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery Code Snippet to force the jQuery to force the pageLoad() function to be called on all postbacks even when using the update panel in ASP.NET.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to detect if a user has scrolled to the bottom of the page (or div with scroll) before enabling the terms and conditions checkbox.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to make capitals of the first letter of every word in the string. This could be used to prevent users from entering all caps for titles.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to add a css style for elements with the .addcss class but use a different style for first, second and third elements (multiples of 3).
By Sam Deering,
20 Flash-like jQuery Plugins to help you give Flash a horrible death! Impressive flash-like JavaScript Animation Inspirations, tutorials and plugins.
By Sam Deering,
10 jQuery Fun and Games Plugins to help entertain your website visitors and maybe attract them to bookmark your site and come back! Awesome in browser games!
By Sam Deering,
JQuery optimized mobile plugins that allow features as swipe touch, browser detect, image galleries, drag n drop, touch scroll, ajax calls, css tweaks and more!
By Sam Deering,
Cool hover menu which rotates around an element and the menu item is automatically selected when you move the mouse around it or right click on the mouse.
By Sam Deering,
Detect if a user is viewing the website using a mobile device and what mobile browser they are using such as Opera, Firefox, Safari, Netscape, IE, Mozilla etc.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery Code Snippets to convert text on a web page to uppercase or lowercase. Could be useful for changing text styles on your web page without using css.
By Sam Deering,
The jQuery animated parallax effect is pretty awesome. In this tutorial I explain how to create your own jQuery parallax banner effect to use in your header.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery is really taking website animation effects to a whole new level. Here are 8 awesome examples of jQuery with parallax effects used on different websites.
By Sam Deering,
Awesome jQuery script which scrambles/hides all email address on your webpages. It could be used to prevent spammers and bots getting your email addresses.
By Sam Deering,
JQuery code snippet to add an event to all links with class .popup to open in a popup window instead of the current page or new tab/window.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery elements may include css naming schemes in IDs and they may be are interpreted as CSS notation (particularly when using colons ":" and periods ".").
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to check whether a web page element has a specific css class. To do this we can use the jQuery hasClass() function or jQuery is() function.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to get the relative position of the mouse pointer. Function takes element id and x and y co-ordinates of the mouse pointer and returns.
By Sam Deering,
Useful way of pre-loading images before rendering JavaScript/jQuery animation for example. JQuery plugin that caches all images referenced in CSS elements.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to help you create a smoother moving background animation. The move_background() function can be called once the DOM is fully loaded.
By Sam Deering,
JQuery code snippet to wrap all images on a web page into a div which contains a class for formatting. The jQuery wrap() function can be used to wrap elements.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery plugin to detect if a user has smashed their keyboard. This is determined by the amount of keys that are depressed which triggers the event, nice!
By Sam Deering,
Perform Simple DOM mods to remove duplicate element IDs. This example could be used to fix a featured article for your blogs so that the element id is unique.
By Sam Deering,
In this example you can capture multiple key press combinations. Specify the key combo and keypad code and the function to execute when the keys are pressed.
By Sam Deering,
Add some keyboard shortcuts which can used to perform common site tasks faster than a speeding bullet! How to create keyboard events console log for firebug.