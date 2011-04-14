jQuery Check/Uncheck Checkbox
jQuery code to check a checkbox and also uncheck a checkbox. This is achieved by changing the checked attribute of the input element (commonly used in forms).
This is achieved by changing the checked attribute of the input element (commonly used in forms).
jQuery code snippet to create an event namespace to make it easier to unbind. As you know it is easy to bind and unbind all events with the same namespace.
Simple jQuery code snippet to return the keys of an object. Could be useful when you want to create dynamic variables from the keys of the object directly.
Photofy.js plugin randomizes a collection of images from a parent container or from an image feed, and then randomly displays them with an animated effect.
Setup your own jQuery bar chart in just a few easy steps. The demo is a horizonal bar chart but you can change the settings of the plugin to vertical and speed.
Learn how to use XML with jQuery and process your data across browser and front end AJAX calls. Check our coolest XML and jQuery tutorials below. Have fun!
10 of the best jQuery extension plugins you cannot do without if you are a serious front-end developer. Things like DOM management and table creation. Enjoy!
Learn some cool visual effects to put on your web page using jQuery. Try these selected jQuery plugins by jQuery4u to take your website to the next level.
It's really fun to play with jQuery events and lets have some fun, take time to look at this collection of jQuery4u hand picked enhanced jQuery event plugins.
Here are some useful jQuery integrations we have selected just for you. Learn how to integrate your website with systems, multimedia, data and other features.
This is a pretty cool way to display the time on your web page using jQuery to get the current time and then refresh the clock every 1 second.
Easy to use jQuery pagination plugin called jQuery Sausage. It basically puts a page pagination on the right hand side of the page like a pdf viewer navigation.
Cool jQuery plugin called innerfade that rotates elements stored in a list, this could be text, images, links, whatever really. This can be used with anything.
jQuery can be used to manipulate browser cookies and this little demonstration shows you how to create, access and remove cookies using a jQuery plugin.
jQuery code snippet to highlight hotspot areas on an image which is being used as an image map with links references on different areas of the image.
There are a number of different ways to check if a checkbox is checked (ticked). You can use either jQuery or plain JavaScript it doesn't really matter.
How to create a Management UI Web Interface using jQuery and Ext JS UI Plugin. A web app which provides AJAX Call Tabs, Web Forms, Graphs & Grids.
Top jQuery Social Networking Plugins is one of the best and free ways for increase traffic on our blog, interacts with your friends and relatives in different places
Popular JavaScript libraries such as jQuery, MooTools, Prototype, Dojo and YUI great for accomplishing common JavaScript tasks which are quicker with jQuery.
Here are some of the great jQuery user Interface plugin that we have found. Great for easy UI development dynamically and its so easy with jQuery on your side.
10 jQuery Database Plugins to help you connect to your databases and manipulate your data. Inlucded jQuery collections, jQuery dynamic database, jQuery mySQL.
Simply a list of useful form selectors when you need to access the elements/attributes in a form such as inputs, text areas, checkbox, submit, button etc...
I wrote this awesome jQuery script but i dont want anyone to copy it! Obfuscate/minify your JavaScript code so that it becomes practically unreadable.
We have collected some of the tutorials and demos from the blog and presented them in a jQuery showcase so you can easily view jQuery demos on our blog.
Different types of Document Ready functions typically used in jQuery and why you might choose one version over another as they have the same effect.
My jQuery function is not working? Where do I declare my jQuery functions? Everything we do using jQuery reads/manipulates the DOM so use the ready function.
A friend who wanted to learn jQuery was an absolute beginner and knew only a little JavaScript series of beginner jQuery tutorials that I found on net tuts.
Very simple jQuery code snippet to list all the internal functions of jQuery using the following command with firebug. console.log(i) logs to firebug for you.
jQuery vibrate plugin which you can use to make your page elements really stand out and makes it vibrate. Could be used to animate a mobile phone vibration.
jQuery Code Snippet to get the alt tags of each image and set the title tag so it is the same as the alt tag. Could be useful to improve SEO for the web page.