10 JSON Examples to Use in Your Projects
Here are ten popular JSON examples to get you going with some common everyday JSON tasks. These files contain basic JSON data sets so you can populate them with data easily.
Here are ten popular JSON examples to get you going with some common everyday JSON tasks. These files contain basic JSON data sets so you can populate them with data easily.
This is an example of a Colors JSON file which you might see used to store configuration settings to setup your system to share color information settings.
This is an example of a Google Maps JSON file which you might see used to store configuration settings to setup your system and google maps marker info.
This is an example of a Customer Form JSON file which you might see used to store configuration settings to setup your system and hold your customer records.
This is an example of Products Database JSON file which you might see used to store configuration settings to setup your system easily shared using JSON.
This is an example of a YouTube JSON file which you might see when you get data from the YouTube API. Video/user info can be easily shared using JSON.
This is an example of a Interoperability JSON file which you might see used to store configuration settings to setup your system.
This is an example of a iPhone Menu JSON file which you might see used to store menu configuration settings to setup your website on mobile. Mobile JSON FTW!
This is an example of a Flikr JSON file which you might see when you use the Flikr API to access photo or user information shared easily using JSON format.
This is an example of a Facebook JSON file which you might see when getting data from the Facebook API. It might also be used to contain profile information.
This is an example of a Twitter JSON file which you might see if you get a JSON format from Twitter API. It contains Twitter status or Twitter user information.
