10 jQuery Rating Plugins
By Sam Deering,
10 jQuery Rating Plugins to get people voting! Poll, vote or rating in any new project is very common and we use our most of time judging questions.
By Sam Deering,
10 jQuery Rating Plugins to get people voting! Poll, vote or rating in any new project is very common and we use our most of time judging questions.
By Sam Deering,
10 magical jQuery Text Effect Plugins to really give your website some attention! jQuery is not just about Menus, Animation Effects and events find out more.
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippet to replace all occurrences of characters (or strings) within a string. It could find and replace all substrings in a given string.
By Sam Deering,
10 jQuery Tagging and Tag Cloud plugins. A jQuery tag-cloud is a way of showing visitors to your blog the main topics of interest that are available.
By Sam Deering,
10 jQuery Alert Windows and Prompts plugins to open dialog windows which is a great way to show quick info to your users, and to also alert them of errors.
By Sam Deering,
10 jQuery Text Editor Plugins to help you WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) on your website. Edit articles, post or even documents online with jQuery.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery function to dynamically set the value of a combo box based on the parameters given in the URL string. Useful for setting default values on a form.
By Sam Deering,
Fun floating bookmark globe using some pretty clever JS/CSS coding which I won't go into trying to explain. The bookmark floats around the page on mouse click.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to slide page elements up or toggle up using jquery.slideToggle(). The difference is that jQuey's slideUp() function is primarily used.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code to log the time it takes for a page to load. With large pages containing inline JavaScript it is a good idea to monitor how long pages take to load.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to check if a string is either a phone number or email address. Could be very useful for checking form validation on a email/phone field.
By Sam Deering,
How copying to clipboard generally works is that you can simply call an exec copy command on the current selection to the clipboard using a jQuery zclip plugin.
By Sam Deering,
Online stopwatch developed using jQuery, it's pretty cool. You can create laps and view a running total aswell which is pretty neat - just press start/stop.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to encode/decode (convert) a url string (http address) so that they can be properly viewed on a web page. (ie is a html space).
By Sam Deering,
10 jQuery Inline Editors to help you manage your page content dynamically. Inplace editing or inline editing is very useful in editing text on the same page.
By Sam Deering,
Here is the fix for when using opacity to fade in or fade out over time using jQuery.animate and font rendering issues with all versions of Internet Explorer.
By Sam Deering,
RegExp reference post for common RegExp (regular expressions) selectors that can be used with jQuery.match() function for finding pretty much anything.
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippet to output all the values of input elements within a form with a specific id. You can get both the attribute name and value this way.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to get the current date in the format dd/mm/yyyy. The month is formatted to prefix with a zero (ie "04") for single month figures.
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippet to make an input field read only so that no-one can change the value of the input field. Set jQuery element .attr('readonly', true).
By Sam Deering,
Changing your website styles dynamically is taking over the web! In this post I will explain how to do some simple yet effective CSS tricks using jQuery.
By Sam Deering,
Let jQuery play the tunes with these fresh jQuery Media Player plugins. They include in-page mp3 players, media players, html5 audio, flash sound, web itunes.
By Sam Deering,
10 jQuery meta data related plugins that will assist with your website meta content, metakey, meta refreshes and meta validation. Manage your own meta data.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to reload an iFrame by accessing the contentWindow property to obtain the location object. Loops through and refreshes all the iFrames.
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippet to get the time since an event happened. Useful for tracking how long the user is taking to interact with the page elements.
By Sam Deering,
New version of jQuery 1.6.1 has officially been released. You should follow these instructions carefully before upgrading the version on your sites.
By Sam Deering,
10 different Google Maps jQuery Plugins to make life as easy as a street map. Plugins offer an easier method to install a map and add extra functionality.
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippet to create an array from a string using jQuery split() command which is like the PHP explode() method. jQuery join() revert changes.
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippet to remove the first element of an array. You can also remove the last element of the array using array.shift() and array.pop().
By Sam Deering,
10 awesome ASP.NET jQuery plugins which can help do things like AJAX requests, grids, json manage, panels and more, learn how to integrate ASP.NET.