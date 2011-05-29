jQuery Highlight Text
By Sam Deering,
jQuery/CSS code to highlight text on page in order to select it or used in combination with a search script to show where matches are found on a page.
jQuery/CSS code to highlight text on page in order to select it or used in combination with a search script to show where matches are found on a page.
jQuery code snippet to make an options bar slider which can be toggled up/down to show options for tools. It changes the arrow image when the animation ends.
10 jQuery Lightbox type plugins for rapid development of media galleries like thickbox style display. Easily integrate your own slideshow into your website.
Bind to elements of the same id. Now, if you can you should add a class to each element and bind to that! Or prevent default action of duplicate elements.
Simple jQuery code snippet to find the index of an array item given the item value. It's a bit like the .NET Array.FindIndex Method but use in Array function.
Free Online JSON Tree Viewer, upload your JSON file or paste your code directly online to view your JSON tree. Find the Path of your JSON variables/values.
Code snippet to replace all the text on the place with any given string. Could be useful for changing company names based on dynamic variables which may change.
How to copy code from jQuery blog just double click to select, edit & copy the code. So, I wrote a little bit of jQuery to solve this using syntax highlighter.
2 elements on the same page with the same id is bad programming! However, you in this situation you can add different class names to the elements to resolve.
Install Firefox add-on "Regular Expressions Tester" it's great! It uses the same engine as the Firefox browser so it will work in the browser as expected.
Simple jQuery code snippet to empty email box on click. Useful for showing that the input field is meant for emails without taking up too much space.
JavaScript code snippets to manipulate location URLs to get the host, hostname, pathname, protocol, port using firebug to check if a string is a hostname.
10 Awesome jQuery Tab Tutorials and Plugins to help you get tab effects set up for your blog or web page navigation, tabs are very useful for web designers.
10 Incredibly Useful of JQuery and Ajax social bookmark plugins, widgets & tutorials. Features such as twitter, apple dock, Google buzz & Google plus one.
This menu is only 20 lines of jQuery code and absence of various mouse events within html code is highly brower compatiable using only jquery.timeout.
Simple jQuery code snippet to display a random quote for your web page. Could be useful for displaying different testimonials on your web page every time.
Get all occurrences of an email address on the web page using jQuery. Useful to change the email address of your site or screen scraping email addresses.
Simple jQuery code snippet to get the src (ie the url) of an injected iframe by simply getting the value of it's "src" parameter, then access the params.
10 Awesome jQuery Grid Plugins to help get those layouts you always wanted. Data grid plugins for element layouts there really is an impressive set.
10 Awesome Facebook User Interface jQuery Plugins, very popular, modern, attractive and simple to use. Including Facebook chat, Facebook wall, Facebook images.
Use jQuery to limit characters inside a textarea ie to create blog post excerpts. jQuery function sets the maximum length of characters for any page element.
Simple jQuery code snippet to strip whitespace from html elements such removing front and trailing whitespace from text in a div (not space inside text).
Simple jQuery code snippet to strip all html tags from a div (ie keep only the text from inside the html tags) using the jQuery replace() function.
Break out of a foreach loop using jQuery's .each() function when you've found the value your looking for you might not need to loop through the rest of results.
jQuery code snippet to check whether or not a window is in an iFrame. Useful for some functions that may make use of the URL in the address bar of the page.
Simple jQuery code snippets to replace single quotes and replace double quotes using the jQuery.replace function that uses a blank space to replace them.
Simple jQuery code snippet to disable and input field so that the user cannot change the value of the input element. For example, disable a text box on a form.
10 jQuery Browser Tweaks to improve your websites appearance in different browsers such as Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Internet Explorer, Opera and others.
