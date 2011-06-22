10 Jquery Ajax File Uploader Plugins
By Sam Deering,
10 jQuery AJAX Uploader Plugins to aid in getting those file uploads working in no time at all! Creating Ajax upload from a raw JavaScript or jQuery.
By Sam Deering,
By Sam Deering,
10 jQuery Plugins to improve your HTML Forms such as Form Element Visual Enhancements, Form Element Data Validation and Manipulation, Form Tool tips etc.
By Sam Deering,
10 jQuery CAPTCHA Plugins to help you protect your website/blog forms from spammers and bots. CAPTCHA is designed to recognize if a human is visiting your site.
By Sam Deering,
Paper.js is an open source vector graphics scripting framework that runs on top of the HTML5 Canvas. It offers a clean Scene Graph of powerful functionality.
By Sam Deering,
Live/Bind jQuery coding best practices you shouldn't use both jQuery .Live() and jQuery .Toggle() automatically create thier own bind events to the element.
By Sam Deering,
Hi guys, just a few JavaScript snippets I thought I would share with you. JavaScript Edit Page Directly Script, JavaScript Infinite Alert Boxes Script.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery Function to strip out all potentially harmful characters from an input field. Useful for extra security measures filtering requests using AJAX.
By Sam Deering,
JQuery functions to convert rgb colour values to hex colour values and then converts hex colours values back to rgb. Useful for changing colours using jQuery.
By Sam Deering,
Namespacing is a must know for any JavaScript developer especially when your learning the basics, its essential you form a solid basis and protect your code.
By Sam Deering,
Unleash the power of jQuery on iPhone and create impressive iPhone style effects and widgets with these jQuery iPhone Style plugins. Compare iPhone to Galaxy S.
By Sam Deering,
Here is how you might get a a future date using jQuery. The future date is calculated based on the current date for example days later than the current date.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippets to set and unset input values on radio buttons. Having a few issues with earlier versions of jQuery and setting radio buttons on a form.
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippet to change the phone number on a web page. Just say we have a web site with the phone number all over it and we want to change it.
By Sam Deering,
The template i use to structure some code when writing a new jQuery function inside the JQUERY4U.POSTS namespace.
By Sam Deering,
How to declare switch statements using JavaScript. Pretty handy to know it will save you time when executing different code depending the value of variable.
By Sam Deering,
Great jQuery game to destroy a web page with a little mouse icon space ship. To play the game copy and paste the javascript code in the url bar and hit enter.
By Sam Deering,
Socialize Sharing Tool has pretty cool social networking sharing features and nice CSS3 effects. Share your blog posts or web pages to various social networks.
By Sam Deering,
Use Quick jQuery Pagination to convert long lists and page content into numbered pages in seconds! See demo or download and use the paging plugin on list items.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery function to get hierarchy path of element by determining an elements ancestors and looping through it's parent elements until the root of the tree.
By Sam Deering,
Use this to encode a set of form elements as an array of names and values. This function can save time if you need to create an array of form input elements.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code to auto expand textarea input field on a form. The Plugin makes use of the scrollTop DOM property to gain the true height of the text.
By Sam Deering,
10 jQuery CSS3 Form Plugins to bring life and countless new possibilities to make better web forms. These are the best 10 jQuery css3 tutorials and plugins.
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippets to stop input clearing on click by disabling the onclick event associated with a button. This is just down and dirty code.
By Sam Deering,
Add a gush of jQuery style with these 10 amazing image effect plugins and transform those plain images to enhanced galleries and effect image displays.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to set the value of a textarea. This can be used for pretty much any input on a form specific example for the tool I was developing.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to loop select box options (drop down boxes) in a form to get the values and text for each option, manipulating values in form select boxes.
By Sam Deering,
TN3 Gallery is new awesome HTML based customizable image gallery developed with jQuery. I know what your thinking... not another image gallery plugin.
By Sam Deering,
To clear a few things up about adding events to elements that are injected dynamically into the DOM (ie - they don't exist when the page is loaded).